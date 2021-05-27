Hot and sunny Thursday with highs in the 80s; more storms expected Friday

We are happy to report that we are not expecting another round of severe storms today as the frontal boundary that touched off the storms has moved through the area.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says northwest breezes will bring plenty of sunshine and a warm but less humid day. Temperatures are still above average Thursday climbing into the mid-to-upper-80s.

Looking ahead to the Memorial Day Weekend, rain is back in the forecast by Friday afternoon and evening, and showers may linger into Saturday and Sunday. Not only could the Friday night rain be substantial, but there could be a few thunderstorms. The temperatures will also tumble heading into the weekend with low-to-mid-60s expected on Saturday and Sunday.

Memorial Day still looks great with plenty of sun and comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s.

