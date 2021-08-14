Hot and humid: High heat, storms expected over weekend

The weather was much quieter Friday night, but more storms are in store this weekend.

Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with temps in the lower 90’s.

An approaching cold front will bring scattered storms in the afternoon more so to the south. We are in the marginal risk category on Saturday.

It will feel much better on Sunday with highs in the 80’s.

