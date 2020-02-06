Heavy rain Thursday; Flood Watch for parts of DC region

Grab your rain boots and umbrellas! Heavy rain will be with us for most of the day Thursday with a Flood Watch in place for parts of the D.C. region. FOX 5's Mike Thomas has the forecast.

Plan extra travel time Thursday as rain -- heavy at times -- will be with us most of the day and will likely impact the afternoon and evening commutes.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says a FLOOD WATCH will go into effect this afternoon and continue into Friday morning for most of the area along and east of INTERSTATE 95 where it's possible that 2-to-3-inches of rain may fall.

The rain could cause low lying and poor drainage areas -- as well as streams and creeks -- to flood.

Temperatures will rise from the 40s back into the 50s as the day goes on and will stay in the 40s at night.

The rain ends Friday morning and chilly air returns Friday night.

