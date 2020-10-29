Heavy rain Thursday as remnants of Hurricane Zeta hit DC region

We are waking up to a soaking rain supplied by the remnants of Zeta in combination with an upper level low.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Hurricane Zeta made landfall along the southeast coast of Louisiana last evening, but it’s catching a ride on the jet stream and moving quickly toward our area. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times today and a Flood Watch is in effect until late tonight. We may end up seeing 2 to 3 inches of rain with the heaviest being just south of D.C.

It will also be chilly and breezy with high temperatures only in the upper 50s to low 60s. If you’re traveling south through Virginia or North Carolina, stronger tropical storm force winds may be felt across southwest Virginia and western North Carolina.

Advertisement

The rain may taper to showers this evening, but those showers also look to linger through Friday morning before we dry out and get ready for a potentially frosty start to Halloween morning.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5