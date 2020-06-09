Heat, humidity return Tuesday with highs in the 90s

After a comfortable start to the work week the heat is back with us as is a noticeable increase in humidity.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

There will be plenty of sunshine through the day helping to boost temperatures by this afternoon into the low 90s. Overnight temperatures remain mild in the low 70s.

Advertisement

Wednesday continues the hotter trend and we may also have to watch for some late day thunderstorms that look to linger into Thursday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@garyfox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

@caitlinrothfox5