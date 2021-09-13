Hazy, hot and humid Monday as summer temperatures make a comeback
WASHINGTON - Monday will be mostly sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower-90s.
It will feel more like the mid-to-upper 90s due to the increasing humidity.
The 90s will stick around through Wednesday.
An approaching cold front will bring our next chance of thunderstorm on Thursday.
