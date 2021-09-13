Hazy, hot and humid Monday as summer temperatures make a comeback

Monday will be mostly sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower-90s.

It will feel more like the mid-to-upper 90s due to the increasing humidity.

The 90s will stick around through Wednesday.

An approaching cold front will bring our next chance of thunderstorm on Thursday.

