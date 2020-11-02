Gusty winds, chilly temperatures Monday with highs near 50 degrees

A blustery, cold and windy day across the D.C. region Monday.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

FOX 5's Michelle Rotella says we can expect gusty winds throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Some gusts could reach up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in place for much of the region from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The wind will make it feel like temperatures are in the 30s across the region.

Expect a sunny and breezy Election Day Tuesday with highs in the 50s.

