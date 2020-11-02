Gusty winds, chilly temperatures Monday with highs near 50 degrees
WASHINGTON - A blustery, cold and windy day across the D.C. region Monday.
FOX 5's Michelle Rotella says we can expect gusty winds throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Some gusts could reach up to 45 mph. A Wind Advisory is in place for much of the region from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The wind will make it feel like temperatures are in the 30s across the region.
Expect a sunny and breezy Election Day Tuesday with highs in the 50s.
