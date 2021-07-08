Gusty winds, heavy rainfall possible across DC area as Elsa moves north

We are finally getting a break from the extreme temperatures, but say hello to real tropical humidity.

Tropical storm Elsa is moving north quickly and tropical storms watches are already in effect along the coastline.

MORE FROM FOX 5: DC region could see remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday afternoon and evening

Elsa will move along southeast VA late Thursday night likely as a tropical depression and head to the northeast overnight. We are expecting gusty winds and heavier rainfall at times and already have a flood watch in effect.

High temperatures will be in the mid-80s!