DC region could see remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa Thursday afternoon and evening

The D.C. region is keeping a close watch on Tropical Storm Elsa as it makes landfall along north Florida's Gulf Coast Wednesday.

Parts of D.C., Maryland and Virginia could see the remnants of the storm move through Thursday afternoon and evening.

The storm is expected to make its way through Georgia and lose some of its intensity as it moves into the Carolinas during the overnight hours into Thursday morning.

Our region will likely see clouds, showers and thunderstorms later tomorrow afternoon and evening as the remnants of the storm pass through. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says there is the potential for several inches of rain for some parts of the region.

Conditions should improve quickly and by Friday morning the skies should begin to clear.

FOX 5’s Mike Thomas says Tropical Storm Watches have now been posted for much of the Chesapeake Bay and southern Maryland regions and the Delmarva beaches.

