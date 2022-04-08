Friday morning sunshine, evening showers likely with highs in the 60s
WASHINGTON - A sunny morning Friday will be followed by more showers later in the evening.
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
FOX 5’s Matthew Cappucci says keep an eye for the showers around the 5 p.m. hour. Going to the Nationals game? Bring that umbrella just in case.
Highs in the low-60s Friday with a cooler weekend in the 50s. Warmer temperatures arrive next week with highs near 80 degrees on Thursday.
Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:
Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.
Check the latest Closings and Delays
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
Download the FOX 5 Weather App
Check the latest weather radars
Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:
Advertisement