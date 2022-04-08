Friday morning sunshine, evening showers likely with highs in the 60s

A sunny morning Friday will be followed by more showers later in the evening.

FOX 5’s Matthew Cappucci says keep an eye for the showers around the 5 p.m. hour. Going to the Nationals game? Bring that umbrella just in case.

Highs in the low-60s Friday with a cooler weekend in the 50s. Warmer temperatures arrive next week with highs near 80 degrees on Thursday.

