First full day of spring Monday with warm temperatures near 70 degrees

It's the first full day of spring! The morning will start chilly but we will quickly warm to the upper-60s and low-70s.

FOX 5's Jennifer Delgado High says pressure will build on Monday bringing mostly sunny skies and less breezy conditions.

The 70s make a return on Tuesday, but clouds will increase in the late evening ahead of our next system.

Showers will dominate the forecast Wednesday and we could pick up an inch in some areas.

