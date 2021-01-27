Dense fog, patchy ice could impact commute Wednesday; flurries possible Thursday

We've made it to Wednesday and we're dealing with persistent fog that should clear out after a few hours. In addition to the fog, there could be some patchy black ice, so watch anything that looks wet as you head out today especially north and west of D.C.

FOX 5's Sue Palka says we can expect sunshine for much of the afternoon as temperatures range from the upper 30s to mid-40s. Late day, clouds return as a storm passing well south could produce some flurries into Thursday morning.

Cold air and blustery winds are the headline late week into the weekend. Up next is another southern storm we're watching in the Sunday - Monday time frame that may bring snow or rain. As always, we will keep you ahead of it online and on air!

