Driver dead after fiery rest stop crash in Virginia

The Brief A driver was killed after a crash at a rest stop on Interstate 66 in Virginia on Saturday. The driver allegedly crashed into the back of a parked tractor trailer before their car caught on fire. Police are still investigating what caused the crash.



A driver was killed in a crash at a rest stop on a Virginia highway on Saturday after crashing into a tractor trailer.

Deadly rest stop crash

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, at the rest stop near mile marker 49 on Interstate 66.

According to the Virginia State Police Department, the driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the back of a parked tractor trailer, sending both vehicles bursting into flames.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. The truck driver, who was resting in the cab when the crash happened, wasn't injured.

What we don't know:

Officials are still investigating what led to the crash.