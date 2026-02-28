Expand / Collapse search

Driver dead after fiery rest stop crash in Virginia

Published  February 28, 2026 8:09pm EST
A silver Toyota Corolla that caught fire after crashing into the back of a stopped tractor trailer. (Credit: Virginia State Police)

The Brief

    • A driver was killed after a crash at a rest stop on Interstate 66 in Virginia on Saturday.
    • The driver allegedly crashed into the back of a parked tractor trailer before their car caught on fire.
    • Police are still investigating what caused the crash.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash at a rest stop on a Virginia highway on Saturday after crashing into a tractor trailer.

Deadly rest stop crash

What we know:

The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, at the rest stop near mile marker 49 on Interstate 66.

According to the Virginia State Police Department, the driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the back of a parked tractor trailer, sending both vehicles bursting into flames.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. The truck driver, who was resting in the cab when the crash happened, wasn't injured.

What we don't know:

Officials are still investigating what led to the crash.

The Source: Information in this story is from the Virginia State Police.

