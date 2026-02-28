Driver dead after fiery rest stop crash in Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - A driver was killed in a crash at a rest stop on a Virginia highway on Saturday after crashing into a tractor trailer.
Deadly rest stop crash
What we know:
The crash happened shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, at the rest stop near mile marker 49 on Interstate 66.
According to the Virginia State Police Department, the driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the back of a parked tractor trailer, sending both vehicles bursting into flames.
The driver of the Toyota died at the scene. The truck driver, who was resting in the cab when the crash happened, wasn't injured.
What we don't know:
Officials are still investigating what led to the crash.
The Source: Information in this story is from the Virginia State Police.