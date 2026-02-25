DC mom shaken after stranger reportedly tried to take her 2 kids from school

The Brief A D.C. mom is speaking out after a stranger reportedly tried to take her two children away from school on Monday. The mother of the children spoke to FOX 5, saying the man knew their names and grades. She believes he was trying to kidnap them. According to a police report, a teacher told officers she suspected something was wrong, refused to let the man see the kids and he walked out of the school.



A D.C. mother says she was shocked and terrified after learning that a stranger tried to pick up her kids from school.

Police are still investigating the incident, but the mother of the children spoke to FOX 5, saying the man knew their names and grades.

What she says:

That mother says surveillance video at Center City Public Charter Schools Petworth campus captured the man.

D.C. police say he walked into the pre-K to 8th grade school on the 500 block of Webster Street, NW, around 3:30 p.m on Monday.

He allegedly tried to pick up the mother's two kids and the mother says he knew identifying information about them — but they had no clue who he was.

Dig deeper:

According to a police report, a teacher told officers she suspected something was wrong. The teacher refused to let the man see the kids, and did not allow him to leave with them, and then he walked out of the school.

Police later interviewed the mother, who says she does not recognize the man on the surveillance video, and she believes he was trying to kidnap her 12-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter.

"I'm feeling very devastated. I couldn't eat all night. I couldn't sleep. I'm feeling sick. It's just devastating," mom Jasmine told FOX 5.

She says she doesn’t know how he knew the names and grades of her children.

"I've never seen this man ever in my life," she said. "What made you want to come to the school and get my children?"

What you can do:

D.C. police want anyone with information about this to give them a call.

FOX 5 has reached out to the school's officials. We're waiting to hear back.