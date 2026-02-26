String of burglaries targeted Asian American residents in Fairfax County, police say

Fairfax County detectives are investigating a series of residential burglaries they say targeted Asian American families and are asking the public for help identifying the thieves.

Police say the break‑ins occurred throughout January and February, with most victims being local business owners.

In each case, police say the suspects forced their way into homes and stole safes, cash, jewelry, designer handbags and high‑end clothing. Detectives say the burglars often focused on master bedrooms and, in some instances, disconnected Wi‑Fi or other electronics to avoid detection. Several homes were ransacked, including one where $100,000 in cash and $80,000 in jewelry were taken. Investigators believe the suspects conducted surveillance on the homes beforehand.

Images from a burglary on Holly Berry Court in Fairfax County shows suspects police believe are connected to that case (Fairfax County Police Department)

Burglaries under investigation

Jan. 12, 5:03 p.m. - 3200 block of Holly Berry Court, Annandale: The victim returned home to find jewelry missing. There were no signs of forced entry, but nearby surveillance footage captured activity before the break‑in.

Jan. 15, 9:07 p.m. - 3800 block of Roxbury Court, Woodlawn: The rear door was broken and the home ransacked. Jewelry, handbags, a safe and $7,000 in cash were stolen.

Feb. 6, 6:41 p.m. - 2700 block of School Street, Jefferson Manor: A rear window was shattered. A safe and $40,000 worth of jewelry were taken.

Feb. 12, 6:36 p.m. - 2600 block of Fort Drive, Fair Haven: Suspects forced entry through a second‑floor balcony door. A safe containing $7,500 in jewelry and $6,000 in cash was stolen.

Feb. 17, 7:31 p.m. - 2900 block of Graham Road, Woodley North: Burglars broke a rear glass door and stole handbags, $80,000 in jewelry and $100,000 in cash.

Feb. 19, 9:30 p.m. - 4200 block of Kerrigan Lane, Fair Oaks: The rear door was broken and the home ransacked. Jewelry, handbags and cash worth more than $10,000 were taken.

Feb. 20, 10:40 p.m. - 7200 block of Evans Mill Road, McLean: Suspects broke a rear glass door and stole jewelry, cash, gold bars and clothing valued at $100,000.

Feb. 21, 9:56 p.m. - 1300 block of Northwyck Court, McLean: Victims returned from vacation to find their home rummaged through and $50,000 in jewelry missing. Entry was forced through a basement door.

Surveillance images and community assistance

Video from the Holly Berry Court burglary shows suspects police believe are connected to that case. Detectives are urging residents to report suspicious people or vehicles and say it remains unclear whether all the burglaries are linked.

Burglary prevention tips

Install and maintain security cameras covering entry points and driveways, ensuring they’re positioned correctly and recording.

Secure safes by bolting them to the floor or wall to prevent removal.

Upgrade exterior lighting with motion‑activated fixtures around doors and garages.

Reinforce doors and windows with solid‑core doors, quality deadbolts and security film on vulnerable windows.

Report suspicious activity immediately by calling 703‑691‑2131 for non‑emergencies or 911 in an emergency.

Officials also encourage residents to join Connect Fairfax County, a public safety program that let’s community members share security camera footage. Police say it helps detectives quickly identify nearby cameras after a crime. Registering does not give police direct access to footage but lets them know who to contact.

Residents can also schedule free residential security assessments through their district station’s Crime Prevention Unit. Officers review lighting, locks, landscaping and camera placement and offer tailored recommendations.