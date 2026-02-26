Man accused of killing millionaire philanthropist at Potomac nursing home denied bond

The Brief The man accused of shooting and killing an 87-year-old at a senior living facility has been denied bond. The suspect worked as a medical technician at the facility. The victim was a well-known philanthropist from Maine.



The medical technician accused of murdering an 87-year-old millionaire philanthropist at a senior living facility in Potomac went before a judge for the first time Thursday.

The suspect, 22-year-old Marquise James, is facing murder and attempted murder charges. A judge ordered that he be held without bond.

Big picture view:

Prosecutors are calling this a cold-blooded killing that was planned for a month.

But one thing everyone wants to know in this case is: why? At this point, police have not released any information on a motive.

"When he was apprehended, which was two days ago, he did attempt flight, so we have nature of charges, attempted flight and public safety," Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.

Exclusive video of that arrest obtained by FOX 5 shows the moment that James captured on Tuesday right in front of the courthouse in Rockville, where he was apparently on his way to appear for traffic court.

The backstory:

Montgomery County police say on Feb. 14, James murdered 87-year-old Robert Fuller at his apartment at Cogir Senior Living in Potomac.

James worked at the facility as a medical technician.

Prosecutors say James shot Fuller in the head as he lay defenseless in his bed.

Ten days later in Baltimore, prosecutors say James fired two shots at a Maryland state trooper before taking off, calling it a miracle the trooper survived.

In court Thursday, James' defense attorney only had this to say.

"I'm asking for a gag order in this case," attorney Michael Stark said. "I'm asking for the state's attorney not to talk about it. I won’t be talking about either."

What's next:

The defense has requested a mental evaluation, so the next competency hearing is on March 5.

James, who is from Baltimore, is being held without bond.

His family attended the hearing. FOX 5 asked for comment, but they declined.