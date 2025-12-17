DC weather: Warmest stretch of the month arrives, rain moves in late Thursday

The Brief Temps reach the 50s through Thursday. Rain arrives Thursday night above freezing. Colder, dry weekend follows; winter officially begins Sunday.



Warmer air is settling into the Washington region, bringing the most comfortable stretch of the month so far. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says temperatures will climb into the 50s over the next few days.

Wednesday starts off cold, with some spots still in the 20s. Slippery patches remain possible on untreated roads where ice may have formed overnight.

The rest of Wednesday stays dry with highs near 50. By Thursday, temperatures rise into the mid‑50s ahead of evening rain that’s expected to continue overnight into Friday morning.

Temperatures will stay above freezing when the rain arrives Thursday night, Grenda said. Because temperatures will be above freezing, moisture will be in the form of rain with no threat of snow or sleet.

A cold front moves in on Friday, sending temperatures back down into a chilly but dry weekend. Winter officially begins Sunday morning, and by early next week highs fall back into the low 40s, with a chance of rain showers by Tuesday.

