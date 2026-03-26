DC weather: Warm Thursday with brief showers possible; cherry blossoms expected to hit peak bloom

A mostly sunny and warm Thursday is expected for the Washington, D.C., region, with highs in the upper 70s that will likely give the famous cherry blossoms their final push toward peak bloom.

What we know:

Temperatures begin in the low 50s early this morning. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says a breeze is helping usher in the warmer air. A light jacket should be all you need heading out the door.

Radar shows dry conditions, though clouds will mix in at times. There is a slight chance of a brief passing shower this afternoon. Any rain should be quick and shouldn’t disrupt outdoor plans. A better chance for showers arrives overnight, possibly with a rumble of thunder.

Friday starts unsettled, with on‑and‑off showers likely through much of the day as a front moves through. Both the morning and evening commutes could be impacted. Temperatures will reach the 60s early, then steadily fall into the afternoon.

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What's next:

Thursday’s high of 78 degrees will be short‑lived as crowds are expected to gather around the Tidal Basin to view cherry blossoms that are likely to be in peak bloom later today thanks to the warmest temperatures of the week.

Cooler air settles in for the weekend as temperatures rebound into the 60s Sunday and get back to the 70s for several days next week.