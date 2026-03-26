Cherry blossom forecast: Best days to see the trees at peak bloom

The Brief Washington's iconic cherry blossom trees are nearing peak bloom. According to the National Park Service, the trees reached Stage 5 – the "Puffy White" stage – on Monday afternoon. Given the blossoms have been in stage 5, it's possible that peak bloom could become official on Thursday.



Chewy, an Australian Shepherd, rests on fallen cherry blossoms at the Tidal Basin during Peak Bloom last March. (Photo: FOX 5’s Mike Thomas)

Spring is about to hit its most iconic moment in the nation’s capital, as the cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin are just one step away from peak bloom.

According to the National Park Service, the Yoshino cherry trees reached stage 5 – the "Puffy White" stage – back on Monday afternoon.

An update from the National Park Service as of 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday stated that the trees were "very close" to reaching their final stage, peak bloom, but were not quite there yet.

What to know:

Peak bloom is defined as when 70% of more of the cherry blossoms are open, a process that is heavily dependent on sunshine and temperatures.

In recent years, going from stage 5 to stage 6 has taken as little as two days (2021, 2022, 2024) to as many as five days (2023, 2025).

Historically, peak bloom falls in the last week of March into early April, and this year is shaping up to be right on, if not a little above schedule.

Given the blossoms have been in stage 5 for two days now, the FOX 5 Weather Team would not be shocked if peak bloom becomes official come Thursday, March 26 – given the forecast calling for partial sunshine and very warm temperatures in the lower to middle 70s on Thursday afternoon.

We believe it will be the final push the blossoms need to get them into the peak bloom stage!

When to go:

With that said, what are the best days to see the blossoms in the days ahead, weather wise, and how long do we think the trees will show good color down at the Tidal Basin?

Thursday

Conditions:

Mix of sun & clouds. Spotty afternoon shower.

Temperatures:

Mild to Warm. 70s. A bit breezy.

Bloom Status:

Peak Possible

The forecast:

Thursday honestly looks like a great day for blossom viewing.

Whether or not the National Park Service confirms peak bloom or not, recent images from the FOX 5 Skycams network have been showing plenty of color at the Tidal Basin.

The big benefit with Thursday is it will likely be the warmest day through the weekend for Cherry Blossom viewing.

Friday

Conditions:

Cloudy. Periods of rain showers.

Temperatures:

Mild early (60s) temps falling back late day (40s & 50s)

Bloom Status:

Peak Likely

The forecast:

If the blossoms do not make it to peak bloom on Thursday, then they almost certainly will by Friday after a mild overnight, with parts of the region starting the morning hours Friday off in the 60s.

Unfortunately, that is about the only thing that Friday has going for it. If you choose Friday for your viewing day, come with umbrella in hand!

Rain showers are likely thoughout the day, possibly in two rounds. The first in the morning before perhaps a steadier band of rain showers in the middle-to-late afternoon hours.

Temperatures will fall back after a cold front passes in the evening hours.

Saturday

Conditions:

Sunshine. Breezy to gusty.

Temperatures:

Chilly for late March. 40s, lower 50s.

Bloom Status:

Peak Likely

The forecast:

It is back to sunshine to bring in the final weekend of March, though on Saturday the biggest issues will be the temperatures and the winds.

Friday’s cold front will clear the region and bring in drier air, but it will send temperatures back into the 30s during the morning hours, and most of the afternoon hours will be spent in the 40s.

Winds could also gust 30-40mph during the afternoon, making temperatures feel more like the 30s all day long.

You will want to be bundled up if you plan on heading down for blossom viewing, but you can leave the umbrella at home.

Sunday

Conditions:

Mostly sunny, nice afternoon!

Temperatures:

Cold AM (30s) but seasonal PM (50s/60s)

Bloom Status:

Peak Likely

The forecast:

Of the two days this weekend, Sunday is the better choice as far as blossom viewing goes from a weather standpoint.

After a cold morning, sunshine and lighter winds will help push temperatures up to near 60°F in the afternoon. Seasonal and pleasant!

Next Week

The outlook:

If you are waiting until next week to see the blossoms, the weather pattern does quickly start shifting back in a milder direction.

Mid-to-upper 60s are expected to return to the region as early as Monday, with 70s expected by the middle of next week. Most extended forecast projections are for the entirety of next week to be warm, with 80s even possible around next Thursday.

The warmer temperatures may be great for folks walking around enjoying the cherry blossoms, but they are not so great for prolonging peak bloom.

Consistent and strong warmth will speed up pedal drop and leaf production, shorting the length of time visitors have to see the blossoms in their full, colorful glory.

The timing:

The best colors for the blossoms are typically in the first four to seven days after peak bloom in declared, and with temperatures expected to be so warm next week, it is likely that some of most photogenic colors for the blossoms do not last through the first weekend of April.

We recommend seeing the blossoms between this Thursday and the front half of next week if at all possible.

Those who do wait until next workweek will deal with a little more of an unsettled pattern as well.

While no day looks like a washout at this time, each day does look like it will bring more of a mixture of clouds and sunshine, with the threat for a few passing showers or a rumble of thunder.

FOX 5 will continue to keep you updated with the latest as the 2026 Bloom Watch comes to an end, and as the crowds hit D.C. in the days ahead.

Be sure to check the FOX Local app for the most up-to-date forecast and projections as you make your cherry blossom viewing plans!