The Brief Tuesday will be very hot with highs near 97 degrees. Record highs are possible with a warm start and mainly dry conditions. Showers and storms develop Wednesday before a cooler holiday weekend.



A mostly sunny and very hot day is ahead for the Washington, D.C., region, with highs climbing to about 97 degrees on Tuesday, the hottest day of the week and near possible record temperatures.

What we know:

Tuesday marks the peak of the heat, with one more day in the 90s before a noticeable cooldown arrives.

Temperatures started off warm, in the upper 60s to low 70s. Some clouds are moving through, with a bright sunrise. Conditions stay mainly dry, with only a very limited chance of a stray pop‑up storm.

Record highs are possible again on Tuesday. Tonight stays mild, with lows in the 60s.

Wednesday brings one more hot day, with highs in the mid‑90s before showers and storms develop later in the afternoon and evening.

Storms become more numerous through the Wednesday evening commute and continue overnight. The severe threat appears low.

Showers linger into Thursday and continue at times on Friday. The holiday weekend looks cooler and unsettled, with clouds and occasional showers, though conditions may dry out by Memorial Day.

Practice HEAT SAFETY Wherever You Are (National Weather Service)

Heat related deaths are preventable.

Protect yourself and others from the impacts of heat waves.

Job Sites

Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible.

Indoors

Check up on the elderly, sick and those without AC.

Vehicles

Never leave kids or pets unattended - LOOK before you LOCK

Outdoors

Limit strenuous outdoor activities, find shade, and stay hydrated.

More information online at weather.gov/heat

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC weather: Sunny and very hot Tuesday with high near 97 degrees