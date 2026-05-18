DC Democratic mayoral debate: Time, candidates, how to watch and more

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FOX 5 DC and Georgetown University are hosting a televised debate Monday night ahead of Washington, D.C.’s Democratic mayoral primary election. The event will bring together three candidates to discuss major issues facing the District as voters prepare to head to the polls next month.

The debate will include questions submitted by viewers and feature extended coverage before and after the event.

What time is the debate?

What we know:

The debate will take place Monday, May 18, at 7 p.m. at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

Participating candidates:

Gary Goodweather

Ward 4 Councilmember Janeese Lewis-George

Former At-large Councilmember Kenyan McDuffie

The candidates are expected to discuss key issues impacting the city as the Democratic primary approaches.

Debate moderators:

FOX 5’s Jim Lokay

FOX 5’s Katie Barlow

Mo Elleithee of Georgetown University’s Institute of Politics and Public Service

How to watch

What you can do:

Viewers can watch the debate live on FOX 5 DC, FOX LOCAL, FOX 5 DC’s TikTok and YouTube channel.

FOX 5 will also stream exclusive pre- and post-debate coverage on FOX LOCAL, featuring additional analysis and candidate reaction. Here's how to download FOX LOCAL.

Election dates

What's next:

The D.C. Democratic primary election will be held on June 16., early voting begins Monday, June 8, at 8:30 a.m. and the general election is scheduled for Nov. 3.

Information about ballot drop boxes and early voting centers is available through the D.C. Board of Elections.