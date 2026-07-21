DC weather: Strong thunderstorms, severe weather Tuesday could impact evening commute

The Brief Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday afternoon across the Washington, D.C., region. Tuesday begins dry, warm and humid. The severe threat increases through the afternoon as temperatures climb toward 90 degrees.



Showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday afternoon across the Washington, D.C., region, with some storms capable of turning severe and potentially affecting the evening commute.

What we know:

Tuesday begins dry, warm and humid. Wildfire smoke should not significantly affect air quality.

A warm front lifting northward may trigger a few showers or isolated thunderstorms during the morning. Any early storms should remain brief, though a downpour or rumble of thunder is possible.

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DC weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms Tuesday could impact evening commute

The severe threat increases through the afternoon as temperatures climb toward 90 degrees and humidity rises. Most stronger storms are expected after 4 p.m., with multiple rounds possible into the evening.

The region sits under an enhanced risk for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern, along with heavy downpours that could trigger flash flooding. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.

Additional storms may linger into the night, and a few more could develop Wednesday, though the threat appears lower. By Thursday and Friday, conditions turn less humid and more comfortable, with that improvement extending into the weekend.