Ten injured, including 3 children, in Montgomery County crash

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The Brief Ten people were injured in a crash in Montgomery County involving a moving truck. All 10 patients were being treated for minor injuries. Officials said the moving truck lost control and hit as many as 10 other vehicles.



A moving truck lost control before crashing into at least 10 cars in Montgomery County on Saturday, according to police, sending nearly a dozen people to the hospital.

What we know:

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, at Columbia Pike and Fairland Road, according to the Montgomery County Police Department. The collision involved at least 10 cars, including a Cybertruck that was "split in half," according to police.

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The northbound lanes of Columbia Pike were closed at Musgrove Road for several hours Saturday because of the crash. The road was reopened around 4:15 p.m.

Dig deeper:

So far, investigators believe the crash was caused by a moving truck that lost control, crashing into 10 other cars.

In total, 10 people, including three children, were taken to the hospital, MCPD said. All the patients were being treated for minor injuries.