Missing autistic child rescued from water in Maryland

The Brief A 9-year-old autistic child was rescued from a body of water by deputies in St. Mary's County. The child was reunited with his family and deputies said he is doing well. The rescue was captured on body camera video.



Body camera video captured the moments when a missing autistic child was rescued from a body of water in St. Mary's County, Maryland.

What we know:

On Friday, July 17, deputies from St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office were alerted to a missing 9-year-old child with autism in the Hollywood area.

Deputies quickly initiated a search with help from Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resource Police along with multiple fire and rescue agencies.

During the search, the child was found in a nearby body of water, officials said.

Deputy Matthew Camp immediately got in the water and swam to the child, bringing him back to the shore safely, according to officials.

A missing autistic child was rescued from a body of water in St. Mary's County, Maryland.

The child was then evaluated by medical personnel and reunited with his family.

Officials said on Monday that the child is doing well. The body camera video was edited to protect the privacy of the child, officials said.