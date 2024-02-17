DC weather: Some snow Saturday morning but mostly rain for DC area

Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia was expecting to see widespread snowfall overnight into Saturday, but with warmer temperatures than expected, most areas got more of a mix of rain.

Although up to six inches was expected, some areas saw only two inches – and other parts of the DMV saw next to no snow accumulation.

By Saturday morning, the quick-moving clipper system left the D.C. area heading north, with heavier snow bands hitting Pennsylvania and New Jersey with more snowfall.

The rest of Saturday, expect gusty winds and mostly sunny skies with wind chills. Saturday night, temperatures are expected to drop with lows in the 20s, meaning any untreated wet surfaces could mean slippery, hazardous conditions for Sunday.

Next week, expect President's Day to arrive with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 40's to low 50's. The rest of the week expect sunshine and a warming trend through the middle of the week ahead of a chance for rain Thursday and Friday.



Why didn't D.C. get more snow?

Heavier bands of snow hit north of the DMV, to parts of north Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The start of precipitation was delayed Saturday night, thanks to more dry air at the surface. When precipitation did start to fall Saturday night, temperatures were warming than anticipated, leading to more of a wintry mix and rain for most areas.