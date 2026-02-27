DC weather: Snow, ice possible Monday as winter briefly returns to the DMV

After a stretch of mild weather, the D.C. region could see snow or freezing rain Monday afternoon into early Tuesday before temperatures rebound later in the week.

What we know:

Friday brings a pleasant finish to the workweek, with highs in the low to mid 50s and some sunshine despite early patches of fog. Conditions stay dry through the evening with no rain expected.

FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says Saturday looks beautiful, with temperatures soaring into the mid 60s. It will likely be the warmest day of February, Barnes says, and only the second time this year the region has reached the 60s. The warmth won’t last long, though. A cold front moves in Sunday, dropping highs back into the mid to upper 40s.

That cooler air sets the stage for a winter event Monday. A system with just enough moisture could start as snow late Monday afternoon and evening before transitioning to a wintry mix and eventually rain early Tuesday as warmer air pushes in. Early indications suggest light precipitation and a minimal impact, but the FOX 5 Weather Team will be tracking the storm closely.

What's next:

Temperatures bounce back quickly after the system moves out, and the region could be near 70 degrees by next weekend as clocks spring forward.

