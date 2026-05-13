The Brief Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and into the evening. Spotty showers may continue after 5 p.m. and linger until around midnight. A low severe weather risk exists Wednesday, mainly in areas to the west.



A chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected Wednesday afternoon and into the evening across the D.C. region.

What we know:

The day starts with clearer skies and a light breeze, with clouds gradually increasing by midday. FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says morning temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s are 15 to 20 degrees milder than Tuesday.

Rain arrives on the back edge of the day as a cold front shifts east. It won’t be a washout, Grenda says, but scattered showers and a few storms are likely, and temperatures may dip slightly as cooler air moves in behind the system.

Clouds are expected to build around noon, with showers developing west and northwest over the higher elevations before moving east into the District sometime after 2 p.m.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Showers, thunderstorms possible Wednesday

Spotty showers may continue after 5 p.m. and linger through the evening until around midnight, with storms possible as well. A few additional showers may pass through Thursday as cooler, cloudier conditions settle in.

There is a low severe weather risk for Wednesday, mainly in areas to the west. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says the threat is limited but will be monitored, especially after sunset.

Highs reach the mid 70s Wednesday before cooler air arrives overnight. Thursday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the 60s. Sunshine returns Friday with temperatures in the 70s, followed by 80s to start the weekend and 90s by Sunday.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the FOX 5 Weather Team and the National Weather Service.



