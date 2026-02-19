DC weather: Rain Thursday and Friday; weekend wintry mix possible

The Brief Rain moves in Thursday and lasts into Friday. Temperatures climb into the 50s before drying out Saturday. A Sunday‑into‑Monday wintry mix could cause travel issues.



A soggy end to the week is on the way for the Washington, D.C., region as rain moves in Thursday and continues into Friday.

What we know:

Clouds, showers and patchy fog will linger through much of Thursday afternoon along the I‑95 corridor in central Maryland, through northern Virginia and into the District. Highs will reach the mid‑40s, which, along with the rain, should help melt any stubborn snow piles left from last month’s storm.

Rain continues overnight and into Friday morning before clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the mid‑ to upper‑50s to close out the workweek.

Saturday looks dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

What's next:

The FOX 5 Weather Team is tracking a slight winter storm threat Sunday into Monday. Both the European and American models show a cold rain Sunday that could flip to snow showers. If the system develops, it may cause travel issues Sunday evening and during the Monday morning commute.

