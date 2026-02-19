Expand / Collapse search

DC weather: Rain Thursday and Friday; weekend wintry mix possible

By and Cesar Cornejo
Published  February 19, 2026 10:45am EST
Thursday and Friday rain ahead of a possible weekend wintry mix for parts of DMV. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes has the latest forecast.

The Brief

    • Rain moves in Thursday and lasts into Friday.
    • Temperatures climb into the 50s before drying out Saturday.
    • A Sunday‑into‑Monday wintry mix could cause travel issues.

WASHINGTON - A soggy end to the week is on the way for the Washington, D.C., region as rain moves in Thursday and continues into Friday.

What we know:

Clouds, showers and patchy fog will linger through much of Thursday afternoon along the I‑95 corridor in central Maryland, through northern Virginia and into the District. Highs will reach the mid‑40s, which, along with the rain, should help melt any stubborn snow piles left from last month’s storm.

Rain continues overnight and into Friday morning before clearing by the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound into the mid‑ to upper‑50s to close out the workweek.

Saturday looks dry with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

There is the potential for some mixing of rain and snow this weekend across parts of the Washington, D.C. region.

What's next:

The FOX 5 Weather Team is tracking a slight winter storm threat Sunday into Monday. Both the European and American models show a cold rain Sunday that could flip to snow showers. If the system develops, it may cause travel issues Sunday evening and during the Monday morning commute.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for the latest forecast updates. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather updates. Click here to download.

