DC weather: Mixed snow, sleet Saturday; tracking coastal snow threat Sunday

The Brief Bitter cold settles in Friday with wind chills in the single digits. A wintry mix is possible Friday night and Saturday morning. A coastal storm may brush the region Sunday, with the best snow chances south and east.



Some of the coldest air of the season settles over the Washington, D.C. region Friday as a pair of wintry systems line up for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says January is back with a punch, with morning wind chills dipping into the single digits. Skies stay clear but breezy through the afternoon, with highs only in the mid-to-upper 30s.

Light rain may develop Friday evening and briefly mix with sleet or snow as temperatures hover near freezing.

Saturday starts with scattered showers that could again mix with sleet and snow.

Temperatures rebound into the mid-40s later in the day. Grenda says the morning mix shouldn’t cause travel issues, and conditions improve by midday.

The focus then turns to Sunday as a coastal storm tracks north. The current forecast shows the best chance for accumulating snow across southern Maryland and the Eastern Shore. Grenda says it’s a close call along the I-95 corridor, where totals could vary. Areas north and west of D.C. may see very little, if anything. Forecast trends continue to point toward a lower overall snow threat.

What's next:

The region dries out for the holiday on Monday before another blast of bitter cold arrives Tuesday into Wednesday.

