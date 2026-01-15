DC weather: Chance for snow over MLK weekend as coastal system moves north

The Brief Chilly, windy Thursday with highs in the mid‑30s and slick spots early. Coastal system could brush the region Sunday, bringing a chance for snow. Bitter cold arrives Monday, with even colder air Monday night into Tuesday.



All eyes are on a storm system that could bring the chance for accumulating snow to the area over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend.

What we know:

FOX 5’s Taylor Grenda says Thursday stays chilly and gusty, with highs in the mid-30s but wind chills running about 10 degrees colder. Expect deceptive sunshine mixed with passing clouds as temperatures hover near the freezing mark for much of the day.

Drivers heading out early should use caution as some surfaces may still be slick after a brief mix of rain, snow and sleet overnight.

DC weather: Chance for snow over MLK weekend as costal system moves north

Temperatures fall back into the 20s on Thursday evening, with a steady breeze overnight. Friday remains cold, though winds should subside.

Grenda says a few isolated rain or snow showers are possible Saturday, but any impact looks minimal.

Big picture view:

Sunday is the day to watch. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says a costal system tracking our direction could bring the chance of accumulating snow to the region depending on how close it gets to us. Most of the modeling over the last 24 hours has brought it just close enough that we are on the edge of what might be snow for the day on Sunday.

DC weather: Chance for snow over MLK weekend as costal system moves north

While it’s still early, some forecast models point to the chance for light accumulations from morning through evening. Others show the system shifting east and missing the region entirely. Model updates over the next couple of days will be key in shaping the final forecast.

Bitter cold settles in for the holiday on Monday, with even lower temperatures expected Monday night into Tuesday.

Stay with the FOX 5 Weather Team for updates. The FOX LOCAL app is your source for live FOX 5 DC weather information. Click here to download.

DC weather: Chance for snow over MLK weekend as costal system moves north

Image 1 of 21 ▼ DC weather: Chance for snow over MLK weekend as costal system moves north