The Brief Humid Friday with temperatures near 90 degrees and a few pop‑up storms. Marginal severe risk with heavy downpours and isolated flooding possible. Weekend brings upper 80s Saturday with a storm chance and a clearer, less humid Sunday.



A humid Friday is setting up across the Washington, D.C. region, with temperatures climbing to near 90 degrees and a chance for showers and thunderstorms developing from mid‑afternoon into the evening.

What we know:

Early morning temperatures were in the mid‑70s in D.C., with high humidity lingering behind Thursday night’s storms. Most of the morning will be dry, but a few pop‑up storms are possible.

Temperatures will be a bit hotter than Thursday, with highs near 90 degrees and heat made more uncomfortable by the humidity. Storm chances increase through the afternoon and evening, with brief downpours possible mainly after 4 p.m.

The region is under a marginal risk for severe weather, lower than Thursday’s level. Heavy rain remains the main concern and could lead to isolated flooding.

Saturday brings similar conditions, with highs in the upper 80s and another chance for a pop‑up afternoon storm. Sunday looks like the better day for outdoor plans as skies clear and humidity drops.

Dry, sunny weather continues into Monday, followed by a warming trend that pushes temperatures into the mid‑90s by the middle to later part of next week.

Friday Weather Timeline

Today (after 4pm)

A chance of showers and thunderstorms with increasing clouds and a high near 91.

This afternoon–evening

30% chance of precipitation.

Tonight (before 9pm)

A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy, low around 71, 30% chance of precipitation.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ DC weather: Humid Friday with afternoon and evening storm chances