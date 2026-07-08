Maryland man sentenced to 15 years for attempting to join ISIS

The Brief Michael Sam Teekaye, Jr., 22, of Hanover, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for attempting to provide material support to ISIS. Teekaye was arrested at BWI Airport in October 2024 after unknowingly revealing his plan to travel to Somalia to an undercover FBI officer. Authorities discovered that Teekaye had a backup plan to execute domestic terrorist attacks targeting Jewish individuals and organizations in Maryland if he failed to travel abroad.



A Hanover man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by lifetime supervised release on Wednesday for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, federal prosecutors announced.

Michael Sam Teekaye, Jr., 22, pleaded guilty in January 2026 after unknowingly revealing a plot to travel abroad and fight for the designated foreign terrorist organization to an undercover law enforcement officer, prosecutors said.

What we know:

Court documents reveal that between March and October 2024, Teekaye coordinated travel arrangements with a Somali ISIS fighter. His itinerary detailed a flight departing from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) to Turkey, with subsequent travel through Ethiopia to cross into Somalia.

FBI agents arrested Teekaye at BWI on October 14, 2024, after he cleared airport security, according to previous FOX 5 D.C. reporting.

READ MORE: Maryland man arrested for allegedly attempting to join ISIS

Leading up to his arrest, court documents say that Teekaye prepared for his departure by practicing at a Maryland shooting range and attempting to purchase an assault rifle, which was blocked due to an existing state probation status.

Days before his arrest, Teekaye sent the undercover officer a photograph of himself wearing a mask and wielding a large machete, declaring a choice of "victory or martyrdom."

Following his arrest, prosecutors say Teekaye made multiple unprovoked statements to law enforcement vowing to resume his violent efforts upon his eventual release from custody and threatening the lives of prison guards.

Dig deeper:

Federal authorities noted that Teekaye established a secondary plan to execute domestic terrorist attacks targeting Jewish individuals and institutions supporting Israel within Maryland if his international travel failed. A digital forensic search of his phone uncovered specific search histories focused on Jewish organizations and community members in Howard County, alongside queries regarding home break-ins and escaping murder charges.

A local rabbi impacted by the surveillance spoke during the sentencing hearing regarding the threat's toll on the community.