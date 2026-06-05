DC weather: Code Orange Air Quality Alert Friday, sunny and hot with highs in the 90s

The Brief A mostly sunny and hot Friday brings a high near 92 degrees. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect for parts of the region. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Saturday evening.



A mostly sunny and hot Friday is ahead for the Washington, D.C., region, with temperatures climbing to around 92 degrees and a Code Orange Air Quality Alert in effect for parts of the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Conditions will stay bright and dry throughout the day, though heat will build quickly by late morning. Humidity remains low for now but will increase later Friday and into the weekend.

The air quality alert covers the District of Columbia, Northern Virginia, the Maryland suburban D.C. region, the Baltimore City metro and Annapolis region, and Northeast Maryland.

A Code Orange alert means air pollution levels may become unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults and people with asthma, heart disease or other lung conditions. Officials advise limiting strenuous outdoor activity.

Overnight temperatures will stay warm as humidity continues to rise into Saturday.

Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible Saturday evening and early Sunday before conditions dry out for much of Sunday. Seasonal temperatures return early next week, followed by another warmup midweek.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ DC weather: Code Orange air alert Friday, sunny and hot with highs in the 90s