DC, Maryland and Virginia face severe storms, heat index near 105 as wildfire smoke eases

The Brief Wildfire smoke should gradually retreat from the DMV during the afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect as temperatures could feel near 105 degrees. Severe storms could bring damaging winds and other dangerous conditions later Saturday.



The DMV is moving from unhealthy wildfire smoke to another round of dangerous weather Saturday, with extreme heat and severe thunderstorms expected across the region.

What we know:

Smoke from Canadian wildfires continued to reduce visibility and affect air quality Saturday morning, but conditions are expected to improve from south to north as winds increase.

The National Weather Service said areas of smoke could linger into the early afternoon before showers and thunderstorms become the primary concern.

Saturday severe storm threat. (FOX Weather)

Air quality begins to improve

An air quality alert remains in effect for Washington, D.C.

Fine-particle pollution was expected to remain at Code Red to Code Purple levels Friday night into Saturday morning before beginning to improve during the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Code Red and Code Purple conditions are considered unhealthy to very unhealthy for the general population. People can reduce their exposure by avoiding strenuous outdoor activity.

Severe storms move into the DMV

Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are possible through Saturday evening.

Some storms could become severe, with damaging wind gusts posing the greatest threat. A few gusts could approach 70 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Large hail, a tornado or two and very heavy rain capable of producing isolated flash flooding are also possible.

In Washington, storms are most likely after 3 p.m., though the exact timing and coverage could vary across the region.

Heat advisory in effect

A heat advisory is in effect from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. for Washington, D.C., and parts of Maryland and Virginia.

High temperatures are expected to reach the mid-90s, with humidity making it feel around 105 degrees.

Officials recommend drinking plenty of water, limiting strenuous outdoor activity and staying in an air-conditioned space when possible.

What's next:

Conditions should improve behind the storms Sunday.

The Washington area is expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and lower humidity.