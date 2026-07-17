Code Purple air quality hits Alexandria, Fairfax, Loudoun as wildfire smoke worsens
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - Wildfire smoke from Canada is creating dangerous air quality across Northern Virginia, with Alexandria under a Code Purple advisory and hazardous air quality pockets appearing near parts of Fairfax and Loudoun counties.
What we know:
The Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments issued a Code Purple Air Quality Health Advisory for the Washington region on Friday, July 17.
Code Purple means the air is very unhealthy for everyone, not just people in sensitive groups.
Smoke from wildfires in Canada is increasing fine particle pollution across the region, creating hazy skies and poor breathing conditions.
Air quality levels can vary by neighborhood and may get worse later in the day as smoke shifts.
ARLINGTON, VA - JULY 17: Smoke from the Canadian wildfires shrouds the Washington DC., skyline, including the (L-R) Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument, and the U.S. Capitol Building Dome before dawn on July 17, 2026, as seen from Arlington, VA. (P
AirNow map shows hazardous pockets
The latest AirNow map, updated Friday morning, shows a maroon-level pocket near parts of Loudoun and Fairfax counties.
Code Maroon is the most serious category on the Air Quality Index and means air quality is hazardous.
Much of the surrounding region remains under purple-level conditions, meaning the air is very unhealthy.
Officials are urging residents to continue checking AirNow.gov or local air quality monitors before spending time outside.
Alexandria closes outdoor pools
Due to the Code Purple forecast, Alexandria’s Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities announced that all outdoor pools are closed Friday, July 17.
Indoor pools remain open.
Alexandria officials said all summer camp and other outdoor programs will hold activities indoors Friday.
What Code Purple means
At Code Purple levels, everyone may experience health effects.
People should avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity, even if they do not have a known health condition.
Sensitive groups should avoid spending time outdoors if possible. That includes young children, older adults, pregnant people and anyone with asthma, COPD, heart disease or other respiratory conditions.
How to stay safe
Residents should stay indoors when possible, keep windows and doors closed and run air conditioning on the recirculate setting if available.
If you need to be outside, keep trips short and avoid heavy exertion.
A well-fitting N95 or KN95 mask can help reduce exposure to smoke particles, but cloth masks are not effective for filtering wildfire smoke.
Officials also recommend bringing pets indoors to climate-controlled areas.
Watch for symptoms
Wildfire smoke can cause coughing, wheezing, shortness of breath, chest tightness or unusual fatigue.
People with asthma, COPD, heart disease or other breathing issues should be especially cautious.
Anyone experiencing chest pain, trouble breathing, severe coughing or symptoms that do not improve should seek medical care. Call 911 for a medical emergency.
What you can do to reduce pollution
Alexandria officials also recommend taking steps to reduce additional air pollution during poor air quality days.
That includes refueling vehicles after dusk, conserving electricity, setting air conditioners to a higher temperature, using public transportation or rideshares and combining errands to reduce trips.
The Source: This article was written using information from AirNow, the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments and the City of Alexandria.