Adult toy left behind DC firehouse prompts bomb squad response

article

The Brief Police and D.C. Fire and EMS responded to a suspicious device behind a Wisconsin Avenue NW firehouse. The device had exposed wires, according to a police incident report. Bomb technicians and a K-9 unit cleared the item; no injuries were reported.



A suspicious device left behind a D.C. firehouse Wednesday morning turned out to be an adult toy, according to a Metropolitan Police Department incident report.

What we know:

MPD confirmed officers were assisting D.C. Fire and EMS in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW.

According to the police report, a person approached a member of D.C. Fire and EMS Engine 20 behind the firehouse and left an electronic device with exposed wires.

The incident was reported shortly after 7 a.m.

Suspicious device behind D.C. firehouse turns out to be adult toy. Credit Andrew Leyden @PenguinSix on X

What police found

According to the incident report, a person approached an employee outside the rear of D.C. Fire and EMS Engine 20 and left a blue-and-black electronic device with exposed wires.

Suspicious device behind D.C. firehouse turns out to be adult toy. Credit Andrew Leyden @PenguinSix on X

MPD’s bomb squad and K-9 unit responded and cleared the item at the scene. Police records identified the recovered item as an electronic adult toy. No injuries were reported.