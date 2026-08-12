Adult toy left behind DC firehouse prompts bomb squad response
WASHINGTON, D.C. - A suspicious device left behind a D.C. firehouse Wednesday morning turned out to be an adult toy, according to a Metropolitan Police Department incident report.
What we know:
MPD confirmed officers were assisting D.C. Fire and EMS in the 4300 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW.
According to the police report, a person approached a member of D.C. Fire and EMS Engine 20 behind the firehouse and left an electronic device with exposed wires.
The incident was reported shortly after 7 a.m.
Suspicious device behind D.C. firehouse turns out to be adult toy. Credit Andrew Leyden @PenguinSix on X
What police found
According to the incident report, a person approached an employee outside the rear of D.C. Fire and EMS Engine 20 and left a blue-and-black electronic device with exposed wires.
Suspicious device behind D.C. firehouse turns out to be adult toy. Credit Andrew Leyden @PenguinSix on X
MPD’s bomb squad and K-9 unit responded and cleared the item at the scene. Police records identified the recovered item as an electronic adult toy. No injuries were reported.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Metropolitan Police Department and an MPD incident report.