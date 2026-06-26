The Brief Showers and thunderstorms likely Friday afternoon and evening. Rain continues into Saturday morning before gradual drying. Dangerous heat returns next week with highs back in the 90s.



A chance of showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday across the Washington, D.C., region as wet weather pattern into the weekend.

Showers and storms are likely to develop later Friday afternoon and continue into the evening. Friday will be hot and humid, with highs near 92 degrees as southerly flow brings in warm, moist air.

A cold front approaching the area will trigger additional showers between about 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., with periods of heavier rain possible overnight into early Saturday. Rain is expected to continue into Saturday morning before conditions gradually dry out in the afternoon. A few lingering showers may still develop late Saturday night.

Sunday looks mostly dry, with only isolated showers and highs in the upper 80s. Weekend temperatures will stay in the 80s, with Saturday topping out near 83 degrees because of the morning rain and Sunday reaching about 87.

Heat builds again next week. The Climate Prediction Center highlights dangerous heat potential from July 2 to July 4, and the extended forecast shows temperatures quickly returning to the 90s Monday and Tuesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, highs could reach the upper 90s and possibly the triple digits as a heat dome settles over the region.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ DC weather: Chance of showers and storms Friday, weekend storms and isolated showers possible