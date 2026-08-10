Manhunt underway after 16-year-old killed at birthday party in Fauquier County

The Brief A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed late Saturday night during a quinceañera with over 100 guests at the Rancho L Alazan event venue in Fauquier County, Virginia. Sheriff's deputies were originally at the location responding to a noise complaint from an adjacent property when they witnessed a fight break out and heard the fatal gunshot. Despite the large crowd and numerous potential witnesses, no arrests have been made yet, and authorities are actively searching for the suspect.



A manhunt is currently underway after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot late Saturday night during a 15th birthday party in Fauquier County. Despite there being potentially dozens of witnesses, no arrests have been made, and no charges have been filed.

What we know:

The murder took place around 10:30 p.m. at Rancho L Alazan, an outdoor event venue located in Catlett, Virginia, which was hosting a quinceañera with an estimated 100 to 150 people in attendance.

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies initially arrived at the location around 9:30 p.m. in response to neighbor complaints regarding loud noises and gunshots. Authorities noted that this initial gunfire was actually coming from an adjacent property.

As deputies were preparing to investigate the adjacent property, they witnessed a fight break out at the party. They subsequently heard a gunshot and discovered the 16-year-old boy was struck. Deputies immediately attempted CPR on the scene, but the boy succumbed to his injuries. He has since been identified as Samuel Ojeda of Triangle, Virginia.

Following the incident, the property remains an active crime scene guarded by sheriff's deputies.

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What they're saying:

One local resident noted that while loud noises and gunfire in the area are not out of the ordinary, they did not realize the severity of the situation until emergency vehicles arrived. "This was definitely like the last thing we were thinking that was going to happen," the neighbor explained, adding that they only realized a tragedy occurred when fire trucks and police cars pulled up.

Rancho L Alazan regularly hosts weddings and other events, showcasing them on its Instagram page. In the wake of the shooting, some neighbors have taken online to complain about the parties hosted at the venue.

What's next:

The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office states they are hoping to identify and arrest a suspect shortly, but the search remains ongoing.