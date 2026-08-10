7.4 magnitude earthquake leaves over 100 dead in Colombia as DC relief teams activate

The Brief A powerful earthquake struck the western part of the country, leaving at least 111 people dead and dozens injured While the epicenter was in San Jose del Palmar, severe tremors and structural damage were reported hundreds of miles away in Bogota. D.C.-based World Central Kitchen has mobilized to serve meals to survivors, and the U.S. has pledged its support.



A devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake rocked western Colombia, leaving widespread destruction and a rising death toll.

What we know:

At least 111 people have been killed as homes and buildings collapsed across the affected region, prompting the Washington D.C.-based World Central Kitchen to activate immediately to serve meals to those in need.

Colombia's Geological Service confirmed this is the highest magnitude earthquake the country has experienced in the last decade. It has been followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring a 4.8 magnitude.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), an estimated 1.5 million people experienced shaking near an intensity of 7.

Widespread destruction

What they're saying:

The epicenter of the quake was located in San Jose del Palmar, roughly 200 miles west of the capital city of Bogota. Despite the distance, tremors were strongly felt hundreds of miles away.

Videos emerging from Bogota reveal devastating scenes, including deep cracks in walls and stairwells. Richard Guerra Diaz, who was in the capital when the quake struck, described the terrifying ordeal:

"It was so strong, to me, it felt like I was going into a jello, it was all just a blur. I've never been in an earthquake so strong. We started going downstairs, and the walls started to crack."

Emergency response

Dig deeper:

Emergency crews are actively on the ground, searching through the rubble in areas like Pereira for any remaining survivors.

Colombia's new President, Abelardo de la Espriella, who was just sworn into office on Friday, has officially declared a national disaster.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the United States is closely monitoring the situation and stands ready to support the people of Colombia. From here in D.C., World Central Kitchen activated right after the quake struck. Their teams are working to serve meals to people in need as quickly as possible.