Vehicles broken into during funeral at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery: police

The Brief Thieves stole purses and wallets from six unlocked vehicles parked at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery during a funeral service on Friday afternoon. Police report that an unknown individual opened the unlocked doors while family members were inside attending the service. Prince George’s County Police are investigating the thefts and request that anyone with information contact the department.



Thieves stole purses and wallets from six unlocked vehicles parked at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Prince George’s County during a funeral service on Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

What we know:

Approximately 25 members of the Lewis family had gathered at the Crain Highway cemetery for a 30-minute chapel service paying tribute to Barbara Lewis, a retired supermarket employee who was being laid to rest next to her husband, according to the family.

Police say that while the family was inside attending the service, an unknown individual opened the unlocked doors of six parked vehicles and took their personal items.

What they're saying:

Although a sign posted at the cemetery entrance advises visitors to lock their vehicle doors and keep their keys, family members said they did not anticipate a theft occurring during a funeral.

Theft victim Emily Lewis expressed frustration over the incident, stating that having personal belongings stolen while laying a loved one to rest was devastating.

What we don't know:

Cemetery representatives were contacted for comment, but a response was not immediately available.

What you can do:

Prince George’s County Police are investigating the thefts and request that anyone with information contact the department.