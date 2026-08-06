18-year-old charged in Charles County shooting death of 19-year-old
MARYLAND - An 18-year-old Waldorf man has been charged in the April shooting death of a 19-year-old in White Plains, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.
What happened
Officers responded to the area of Enid Blyton Place around 2:54 a.m. April 1 after reports of gunshots.
Investigators said a group of people became involved in a dispute before multiple shots were fired.
Tyon Makai Bias, 19, of White Plains, was struck and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Suspect arrested
Detectives identified Terrell Lamont Thompson as a suspect during the investigation.
The case was presented to a Charles County grand jury, which returned an indictment charging Thompson with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and related offenses.
An arrest warrant was issued, and Thompson was taken into custody without incident on Aug. 5.
What's next:
Thompson is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.
The investigation remains ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the case can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through Charles County Crime Solvers or through the P3 Tips mobile app.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.