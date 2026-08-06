18-year-old charged in Charles County shooting death of 19-year-old

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The Brief Terrell Lamont Thompson, 18, was arrested in connection with an April murder in White Plains. Police said Tyon Makai Bias, 19, was shot during a dispute involving a group of people. Thompson is being held without bond on first- and second-degree murder charges.



An 18-year-old Waldorf man has been charged in the April shooting death of a 19-year-old in White Plains, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

What happened

Officers responded to the area of Enid Blyton Place around 2:54 a.m. April 1 after reports of gunshots.

Investigators said a group of people became involved in a dispute before multiple shots were fired.

Tyon Makai Bias, 19, of White Plains, was struck and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Suspect arrested

Detectives identified Terrell Lamont Thompson as a suspect during the investigation.

The case was presented to a Charles County grand jury, which returned an indictment charging Thompson with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and related offenses.

An arrest warrant was issued, and Thompson was taken into custody without incident on Aug. 5.

What's next:

Thompson is being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the case can contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online through Charles County Crime Solvers or through the P3 Tips mobile app.