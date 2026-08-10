Maryland youth baseball coach charged with soliciting a minor, sheriff says
FALLSTON, Md. - A Maryland youth baseball coach has been charged with soliciting a minor after investigators say he used an online app to communicate with an undercover deputy posing as a 15‑year‑old boy, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
What we know:
Robert "Joe" Swarthout, 41, of Fallston faces two felony counts tied to the alleged solicitation. Detectives say Swarthout told them he coaches baseball for Fallston Recreation and previously worked for a national tutoring company.
According to the sheriff’s office, Swarthout continued communicating even after being repeatedly told the supposed teen’s age.
Investigators say a meeting was arranged, and when Swarthout arrived at the designated location, deputies took him into custody.
Robert "Joe" Swarthout (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.