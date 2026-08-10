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Maryland youth baseball coach charged with soliciting a minor, sheriff says

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FOX 5 DC
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Updated August 10, 2026 12:40 PM EDT Published August 10, 2026 12:38 PM EDT
Baseball coach charged with child solicitation, police say | FOX 5 AT 6AM
Baseball coach charged with child solicitation, police say | FOX 5 AT 6AM

Baseball coach charged with child solicitation, police say | FOX 5 AT 6AM

A Harford County, Maryland baseball coach is facing felony charges after police accused him of soliciting a minor.

The Brief

    • A Maryland youth baseball coach was charged with soliciting a minor after communicating with an undercover deputy posing as a 15‑year‑old boy, authorities say.
    • Robert "Joe" Swarthout faces two felony counts and told detectives he coaches baseball for Fallston Recreation.
    • Investigators say a meeting was arranged, and deputies took him into custody when he arrived.

FALLSTON, Md. - A Maryland youth baseball coach has been charged with soliciting a minor after investigators say he used an online app to communicate with an undercover deputy posing as a 15‑year‑old boy, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Robert "Joe" Swarthout, 41, of Fallston faces two felony counts tied to the alleged solicitation. Detectives say Swarthout told them he coaches baseball for Fallston Recreation and previously worked for a national tutoring company.

According to the sheriff’s office, Swarthout continued communicating even after being repeatedly told the supposed teen’s age. 

Investigators say a meeting was arranged, and when Swarthout arrived at the designated location, deputies took him into custody.

Robert "Joe" Swarthout (Harford County Sheriff’s Office)

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

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