DC snow forecast: Will a coastal storm bring more winter weather to the DMV?

As brutal cold keeps the Washington, D.C. region locked in a deep freeze this week, attention is turning to a potential coastal storm this weekend that could bring anything from light snow to a more significant winter event, depending on its track.

What we know:

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach only 24 degrees, well below the average high of 45, marking the fifth straight day the region fails to reach the freezing mark. FOX 5’s Tucker Barnes says we may not climb above 32 degrees again until next week.

Clouds will thicken throughout the afternoon as another fast‑moving clipper system drops in, delivering another round of cold air. A few flurries are possible, and winds will pick up as the colder air settles in overnight, setting up an especially frigid Thursday morning.

What's next:

As for the weekend storm threat, Barnes says cold air is already in place. The question now is whether the developing coastal system will track close enough to the Mid‑Atlantic to produce accumulating snow.

Models, including the European and American, currently show the storm passing just offshore. But Barnes notes it wouldn’t take much of a shift to the north and west to bring the region back into the snow zone.

It’s also possible the system stays farther out to sea, leaving the area with little more than cloud cover Saturday into Sunday.

With temperatures expected to remain in the teens and 20s, conditions will be cold enough to support snow if the storm edges closer.

