DC Snow Forecast: Tracking weekend winter storm threat that could impact region Friday into Saturday

All eyes are on a winter storm that is threatening to bring snow to the D.C. area and significant accumulations to parts of Maryland's Eastern Shore and other eastern costal regions.

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says questions remain Thursday as to which track the storm will take. Currently it appears that the most notable snowfall will be well to the east of Washington, D.C. along the coastal areas of Virginia and Maryland.

If the track stays to the east like expected, a coating to an inch could be seen in D.C. If the track moves to the west, snow accumulations of up to three or four inches may occur in the District.

Snow showers could begin in the evening Friday and continue into Saturday morning.

On Thursday, a cold start to the morning across the D.C. region with temperatures near 20 degrees in the District and in the single digits in parts in the surrounding metro area.

