DC SNOW FORECAST: Snow to disrupt Thursday morning commute

A messy morning commute is ahead Thursday as a snowy mix is expected to come down across the D.C. region just in time for rush hour.

SNOW CLOSINGS, DELAYS AND VIRTUAL ANNOUNCEMENTS FOR THURSDAY, JANUARY 20

FOX 5's Mike Thomas says this isn't a big weather system – and it's not expected to last long -- but the timing of the storm could disrupt the morning commute.

Rain changed over to snow in the western regions early Thursday morning. The changeover to snow in the District is expected sometime between the 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. hour.

While the snow won't last long, Mike said, it could come down heavily right during the busiest time of the morning drive. The system is expected to move out of the region by mid-to-late morning leaving behind about an inch or two of snow on the ground.

Cold temperatures in the 30s expected for the rest of Thursday and highs in the 20s are expected Friday

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5