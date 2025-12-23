Death investigation after man found lying in median of Fairfax County Parkway

A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the median of Fairfax County Parkway.

What we know:

The incident was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Old Plains Road in the Navy area. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fairfax County Parkway is closed in both directions at Old Plains Road.

