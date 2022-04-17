Cooler and sunny Easter Sunday makes way for chilly and wet Monday

After a wet Saturday, you can expect lots of sunshine for your Easter Sunday!

Temperatures dipped back down Sunday night, and will remain significantly lower than the pleasantly warm Saturday we experienced. Sunday will be breezy and high temperatures will only get up to the upper 50s. Make sure to bundle up if you are doing any outdoor activities for your Sunday!

The unseasonably cool weather will hang around the area for the first part of this week. Sunday night low temperatures will fall into the mid 30s and lower 40s for the immediate D.C. region.

Parts of north and northwest Maryland will be under a Freeze Warning starting at 12 a.m. Monday morning. The impacted areas include Frederick and Carroll Counties, and parts of Baltimore, Harford, and Howard Counties. A frost advisory will also be in effect for parts of Maryland and Virginia. The warning and advisory will be in effect until 9 a.m. Monday.

Highs are only expected to get up to the upper 40s and low 50s Monday. Rain showers, which could be heavy at times, are expected in the afternoon.

The cooler temperatures will finally leave the area in the second half of next week, as a warming pattern will kick up temperatures up into the 70s and 80s.

