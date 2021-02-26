Cool Friday with highs around 50 degrees; weekend showers likely

It’s the last Friday in February! Most of the day will be sunny and cool, but take advantage of the dry hours today as showers are in the forecast by the evening and continue into the weekend.

FOX 5’s Sue Palka says the morning chill in the 30s will give way to temperatures in the mid to upper-40s by afternoon. Clouds will be on the increase heading into midafternoon and showers look to arrive from southwest to northeast this evening. There is a slight chance that it could briefly be mixed with wintry precipitation as it begins but will quickly transition to rain.

The rain continues into Saturday morning before tapering off. Another round of rain moves in late Saturday and continues into Sunday. That round of showers may continue into Monday. It’s possible the region could pick up over an inch of rain. Weekend high temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

