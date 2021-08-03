Cool, cloudy Tuesday with highs in the upper-70s to low-80s; late day shower possible

Our third day of August will feel mo

re like a mid-September preview as cooler than average temperatures continue Tuesday.

We also won't see much in the way of sunshine as clouds from a system passing well south and east will hang tough into Wednesday. That will keep temperatures in the upper-70s to low-80s today.

On Wednesday this system may push scattered showers into some eastern suburbs and even heavier rain along the beaches, but otherwise we're not expecting to track thunderstorms until Thursday and that looks to be widely scattered.

Soak up this respite from the heat because temperatures at and above 90 degrees are expected to build back in late in the weekend and next week.

