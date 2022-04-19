Cool, breezy Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s

A cool start Tuesday as the storm system that brought wet weather and snow to the D.C. area pulls away from the region.

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Gusty and breezy winds will linger into the evening with highs reaching along around 53 degrees.

Some areas to the far west of the District will be under a Winter Weather Advisory and could see a few more snow showers Tuesday. Parts of Allegany County and Frederick County saw between three and six inches of snow Monday as winter weather moved through the area.

The cold temperatures will continue overnight with a Freeze Warning in place for surrounding counties until 9a.m. Wednesday.

Looking ahead to a sunny Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Temperatures continue to rise into the weekend with highs near 80 degrees on Sunday.

Stay with FOX 5 on the app and online for weather updates:

Get the latest FOX 5 forecast here.

Check the latest Closings and Delays

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Download the FOX 5 Weather App

Check the latest weather radars

Stay up to date with the FOX 5 Weather Team on Twitter:

@fox5weather

@suepalkafox5dc

@TuckerFox5

@gwenfox5dc

@MikeTFox5

Advertisement

@caitlinrothfox5